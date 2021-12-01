Fluent Financial LLC Reduces Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Fluent Financial LLC reduced its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,227 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of Fluent Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Fluent Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $4,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Savior LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $79,000.

Shares of BATS:EFG opened at $107.36 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $109.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.48. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

