Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) Short Interest Down 49.0% in November

Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 293,100 shares, a drop of 49.0% from the October 31st total of 574,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 95,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In related news, CEO John R. Buran bought 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.77 per share, with a total value of $42,786.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FFIC. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Flushing Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flushing Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Flushing Financial by 70,788.9% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,380 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 6,371 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Flushing Financial by 110.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,216 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 4,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Flushing Financial by 11.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,116 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. 67.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flushing Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIC traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $23.37. 161,367 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,024. Flushing Financial has a 1 year low of $14.44 and a 1 year high of $25.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $716.90 million, a P/E ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.16. Flushing Financial had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 23.28%. The business had revenue of $64.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Flushing Financial will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Flushing Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.44%.

About Flushing Financial

Flushing Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Flushing Savings Bank, which provides banking and financial services. Its principal business is attracting retail deposits from the general public and investing those deposits together with funds generated from ongoing operations and borrowings, primarily in originations and purchases of multi-family residential properties, commercial business loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, construction loans, small business administration loans and other small business loans, mortgage loan, U.S.

