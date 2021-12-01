Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) Increases Dividend to $0.33 Per Share

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.333 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, January 14th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This is a positive change from Four Corners Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.

Four Corners Property Trust has increased its dividend payment by 53.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Four Corners Property Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 109.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Four Corners Property Trust to earn $1.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.27 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 78.9%.

Get Four Corners Property Trust alerts:

Shares of Four Corners Property Trust stock opened at $27.02 on Wednesday. Four Corners Property Trust has a 1 year low of $25.57 and a 1 year high of $30.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.02 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.95.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 42.92% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The company had revenue of $50.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. Four Corners Property Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Four Corners Property Trust will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 511,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,111,000 after acquiring an additional 176,960 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 11.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 106,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,867,000 after purchasing an additional 10,706 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 6.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust in the third quarter valued at about $206,000. Institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on FCPT shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

About Four Corners Property Trust

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations segments. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.

Featured Article: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Four Corners Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Four Corners Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.