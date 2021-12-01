Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) Hits New 52-Week High at $14.99

Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.99 and last traded at $14.39, with a volume of 400634 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.65.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Frank’s International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.53 and a 200-day moving average of $18.01. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.97 and a beta of 1.40.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FI. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Frank’s International by 48,867.0% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 6,901,903 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $20,292,000 after acquiring an additional 6,887,808 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Frank’s International by 116.9% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,987,536 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,232,000 after acquiring an additional 4,844,737 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Frank’s International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,822,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Frank’s International by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,548,640 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $128,922,000 after acquiring an additional 782,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Frank’s International by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 16,544,929 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $50,131,000 after acquiring an additional 741,253 shares during the last quarter. 59.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Frank’s International (NYSE:FI)

Frank’s International NV engages in the provision of tubular services to oil and gas industries. It operates through the following four segments: Tubular Running Services, Tubulars and Cementing Equipment. The Tubular Running Services segment provides tubular services in international offshore markets and in several onshore international regions.

