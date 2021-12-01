Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FPRUY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fraport in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Fraport in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fraport in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FPRUY opened at $31.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.47. Fraport has a fifty-two week low of $26.72 and a fifty-two week high of $39.58.

About Fraport

Fraport AG Frankfurt Airport Services Worldwide engages in the international airport business. It involves in the operation and management of Frankfurt Airport. It operates through the following business segments: Aviation, Retail and Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities and Services.

