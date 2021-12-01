Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FPRUY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fraport in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Fraport in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fraport in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FPRUY opened at $31.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.47. Fraport has a fifty-two week low of $26.72 and a fifty-two week high of $39.58.

Fraport AG Frankfurt Airport Services Worldwide engages in the international airport business. It involves in the operation and management of Frankfurt Airport. It operates through the following business segments: Aviation, Retail and Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities and Services.

