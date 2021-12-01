frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) Short Interest Update

frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) saw a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,410,000 shares, a decrease of 43.6% from the October 31st total of 2,500,000 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 645,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Several analysts have issued reports on FTDR shares. TheStreet raised shares of frontdoor from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of frontdoor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of frontdoor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of frontdoor from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of frontdoor in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.33.

In other frontdoor news, Director Peter L. Cella purchased 5,000 shares of frontdoor stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.23 per share, with a total value of $176,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FTDR. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in frontdoor by 41.6% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,535,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333,155 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of frontdoor by 20.7% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,779,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,257,000 after acquiring an additional 820,302 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of frontdoor by 33.7% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,244,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,927,000 after acquiring an additional 818,573 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of frontdoor by 153.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 737,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,884,000 after acquiring an additional 445,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impactive Capital LP increased its position in shares of frontdoor by 24.3% in the third quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 2,243,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,002,000 after acquiring an additional 438,994 shares in the last quarter. 99.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FTDR stock traded down $0.91 on Wednesday, hitting $33.65. 983,447 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 454,689. frontdoor has a twelve month low of $33.40 and a twelve month high of $58.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.87, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.43.

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.23. frontdoor had a net margin of 7.76% and a negative return on equity of 1,514.29%. The firm had revenue of $471.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. frontdoor’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that frontdoor will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Frontdoor, Inc engages in the provision of home service plans. Its home service plans cover the repair or replacement of major home’s systems and appliances. The firm’s service focuses on water heaters, garbage disposals, doorbells, smoke detectors, ceiling fans, central vacuums, refrigerators, dishwashers and trash compactors.

