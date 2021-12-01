Frontier Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FRONU) Short Interest Down 50.0% in November

Frontier Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FRONU) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the October 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Frontier Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $120,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Frontier Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $328,000. DG Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Frontier Acquisition by 94.9% in the third quarter. DG Capital Management LLC now owns 72,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 35,200 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in Frontier Acquisition by 18.3% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 92,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 14,300 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Frontier Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $1,197,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRONU traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.94. 544,504 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,489. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.95. Frontier Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.86 and a 1 year high of $10.79.

Frontier Acquisition Corp., is a blank check company, which focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

