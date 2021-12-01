Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Has $26.50 Million Position in MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,610,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 175,936 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in MRC Global were worth $26,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in MRC Global during the second quarter worth about $115,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in MRC Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in MRC Global by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 400,233 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,762,000 after buying an additional 44,315 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in MRC Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in MRC Global by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 198,863 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 21,604 shares during the last quarter. 94.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of MRC Global from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of MRC Global from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

NYSE:MRC opened at $6.88 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.98. MRC Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.76 and a fifty-two week high of $12.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $568.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.64 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.15.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. MRC Global had a positive return on equity of 4.66% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The business had revenue of $685.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MRC Global Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MRC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry. Its products include Carbon Steel Pipe, Carbon Steel Fittings & Flanges, Valves, Valve Automation, Stainless & Alloy Pipe, Mill Supplies & Safety and ValveWatch.

