Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Has $35.27 Million Stock Holdings in Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,250,560 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,951 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Varex Imaging were worth $35,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VREX. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of Varex Imaging during the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Varex Imaging during the 2nd quarter valued at about $159,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VREX opened at $28.55 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.44, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 3.01. Varex Imaging Co. has a 52-week low of $15.65 and a 52-week high of $30.56.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. Varex Imaging had a positive return on equity of 6.75% and a negative net margin of 2.22%. The business had revenue of $226.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Varex Imaging Co. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Varex Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Varex Imaging Profile

Varex Imaging Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of imaging components. It operates through the Medical and Industrial segments. The Medical segment delivers and services x-ray imaging components, including X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, and three-dimensional reconstruction software.

