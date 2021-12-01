Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Has $38.28 Million Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC trimmed its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 338,164 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 27,148 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $38,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 908.3% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 222,197 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $23,013,000 after buying an additional 200,161 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 9.3% during the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 9,053 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 25.9% during the second quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 254,535 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,362,000 after purchasing an additional 52,386 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 87.7% during the second quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 439,285 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,497,000 after purchasing an additional 205,240 shares during the period. Finally, Hixon Zuercher LLC increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.2% during the third quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 29,032 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Nicholas J. Valeriani purchased 1,500 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $112.23 per share, with a total value of $168,345.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.25, for a total value of $1,350,862.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 146,451 shares of company stock valued at $16,981,922 over the last ninety days. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.84.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $107.31 on Wednesday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $78.44 and a 1 year high of $123.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $114.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.43. The company has a market capitalization of $67.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 2.87.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 28.13% and a net margin of 29.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

