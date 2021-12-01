Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Has $40.08 Million Stake in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC decreased its position in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 444,902 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 57,826 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $40,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 5.7% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Insight Enterprises by 4.0% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,430 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,290,000 after buying an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Insight Enterprises by 8.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 176,108 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,613,000 after buying an additional 14,136 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Insight Enterprises by 15.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 135,565 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,559,000 after buying an additional 18,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ValueAct Holdings L.P. grew its position in Insight Enterprises by 158.5% during the second quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 2,843,690 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $284,397,000 after buying an additional 1,743,690 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ NSIT opened at $98.62 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $97.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.00 and a fifty-two week high of $107.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.81.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.19. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 2.30%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. Insight Enterprises’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Insight Enterprises news, CEO Kenneth T. Lamneck sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.06, for a total transaction of $202,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kenneth T. Lamneck sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $97,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,232 shares of company stock valued at $3,231,761 over the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barrington Research increased their price target on Insight Enterprises from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific.

