Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Reduces Holdings in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC decreased its stake in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 192,387 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 15,496 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned 0.59% of Amedisys worth $28,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Amedisys by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 488,388 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $119,621,000 after acquiring an additional 33,197 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Amedisys by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,062 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $12,507,000 after acquiring an additional 5,906 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in Amedisys by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,020 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Amedisys by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 222,113 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $54,402,000 after acquiring an additional 53,813 shares during the period. Finally, Carmignac Gestion lifted its holdings in Amedisys by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 209,804 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $51,387,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. 86.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMED. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Amedisys from $244.00 to $221.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group started coverage on Amedisys in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Amedisys from $170.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Amedisys from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price objective on Amedisys from $325.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.33.

Amedisys stock opened at $139.65 on Wednesday. Amedisys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.82 and a 12-month high of $325.12. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $162.99.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.16. Amedisys had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 24.15%. The business had revenue of $553.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amedisys, Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Amedisys announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 4th that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the health services provider to reacquire up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

