FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Receives $21.67 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.67.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FSK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet cut shares of FS KKR Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

Shares of FSK stock traded down $0.44 on Tuesday, reaching $20.92. 1,629,841 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 901,266. The stock has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.06. FS KKR Capital has a 1-year low of $16.10 and a 1-year high of $23.44.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 167.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that FS KKR Capital will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.85%. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is currently 27.46%.

In other news, Director Todd C. Builione acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.30 per share, with a total value of $106,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FSK. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,720,000. Gillson Capital LP acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the first quarter worth about $2,056,000. Blackstone Group Inc. lifted its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 3.5% in the first quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 33,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apella Capital LLC acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $386,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.98% of the company’s stock.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

