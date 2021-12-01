Fuji Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FELTY) Short Interest Up 65.0% in November

Fuji Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FELTY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, an increase of 65.0% from the October 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.6 days.

Shares of FELTY opened at $13.43 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.65. Fuji Electric has a fifty-two week low of $8.20 and a fifty-two week high of $13.43.

Get Fuji Electric alerts:

Fuji Electric Company Profile

Fuji Electric Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of electronics, semiconductors, circuits, and control systems. It operates through the following segments: Power Electronics Systems- Energy Solutions, Power Electronics Systems-Industry Solutions, Power and New Energy, Electronic Devices, and Food & Beverage Distribution, and Others.

Read More: Trading based on a resistance level

Receive News & Ratings for Fuji Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuji Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.