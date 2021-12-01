Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT) Short Interest Update

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 537,200 shares, a decrease of 62.2% from the October 31st total of 1,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

BHAT stock opened at $0.53 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.71. Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology has a fifty-two week low of $0.49 and a fifty-two week high of $2.20.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 43,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. develops, produces, and operates augmented reality (AR) interactive entertainment games, toys, and educational materials primarily in China. Its products include AR Racer, a car-racing mobile game; AR Crazy Bug, a combat game played using a ladybug-shaped electronic toy; AR 3D Magic Box, which uses AR recognition technology to allow children to draw shapes or objects onto a physical card while the mobile game captures the drawings and animates them onto a set background; AR Dinosaur, an educational toy; Â’Talking Tom and Friends' Bouncing Bubble, which enables children to bounce and play with bubbles; and AR Shake Bouncing Bubble, which helps children to improve concentration and reaction.

