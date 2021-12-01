Fundamenta (FMTA) Price Hits $0.35 on Top Exchanges

Fundamenta (CURRENCY:FMTA) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 30th. One Fundamenta coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000609 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Fundamenta has a total market cap of $346,661.88 and approximately $1,848.00 worth of Fundamenta was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Fundamenta has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001758 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.94 or 0.00066584 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.04 or 0.00072018 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54.49 or 0.00095634 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,662.92 or 0.08183419 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,276.28 or 1.00519769 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.54 or 0.00022013 BTC.

About Fundamenta

Fundamenta’s total supply is 17,433,958 coins and its circulating supply is 998,929 coins. Fundamenta’s official Twitter account is @FundamentaToken . Fundamenta’s official website is fundamenta.network . The Reddit community for Fundamenta is https://reddit.com/r/FMTA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Fundamenta

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fundamenta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fundamenta should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fundamenta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

