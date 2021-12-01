Fundamentun LLC Boosts Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Fundamentun LLC lifted its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,208 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the quarter. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $4,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth about $217,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth about $234,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC raised its position in Adobe by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,284 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,063,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at about $22,624,000. 81.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.26, for a total transaction of $24,810,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $628.03, for a total value of $1,884,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 44,155 shares of company stock valued at $27,445,489. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ADBE shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $765.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Adobe from $610.00 to $736.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Adobe from $650.00 to $764.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $693.80.

Shares of ADBE stock traded down $0.67 on Wednesday, hitting $669.18. The stock had a trading volume of 24,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,234,246. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $632.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $608.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $420.78 and a 1 year high of $699.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $318.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.05.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 38.67%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. Adobe’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.52 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

