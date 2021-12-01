Fundamentun LLC Buys Shares of 21,734 iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Fundamentun LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 21,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,140,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ESGU. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 10,428.6% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,195,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,201,000 after purchasing an additional 14,060,945 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 7.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,399,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,175,093,000 after purchasing an additional 3,083,482 shares during the period. Bank of Italy increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 155.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Italy now owns 2,068,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,330 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 10.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,089,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204,967 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 12.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,951,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,558,000 after purchasing an additional 749,776 shares during the period.

Shares of ESGU stock traded up $1.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $105.63. 5,415 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,062,728. The business’s fifty day moving average is $103.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.14. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12-month low of $82.47 and a 12-month high of $108.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.319 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th.

