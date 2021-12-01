Fundamentun LLC Has $1.73 Million Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Fundamentun LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,816 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the quarter. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 769.2% in the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 226 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 325.4% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 268 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 2,850.0% in the second quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the second quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors own 85.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GD traded up $4.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $193.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,071,460. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $144.50 and a 52 week high of $210.21. The company has a market capitalization of $53.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.12.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.10. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The firm had revenue of $9.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded General Dynamics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.91.

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

