Fundamentun LLC Has $6.53 Million Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Fundamentun LLC increased its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 31.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,894 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,726 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up 1.1% of Fundamentun LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $6,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HD. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 327 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded up $5.42 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $406.03. The company had a trading volume of 32,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,802,278. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $246.59 and a one year high of $416.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $423.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $364.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $337.02.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. The business had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 44.12%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HD. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Home Depot from $390.00 to $428.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Home Depot from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Home Depot from $323.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Home Depot from $369.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $406.17.

In other news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total value of $5,713,319.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total value of $7,460,396.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

