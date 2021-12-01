Fury Gold Mines (TSE:FURY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Fury Gold Mines (TSE:FURY) in a research note published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a C$2.20 price target on the stock.

TSE FURY opened at C$0.80 on Tuesday. Fury Gold Mines has a one year low of C$0.76 and a one year high of C$2.37.

Fury Gold Mines Company Profile

Fury Gold Mines Limited is a Canadian-focused exploration and development company positioned in three prolific mining regions across the country. Led by a management team and board of directors with proven success in financing and developing mining assets, Fury intends to grow and advance its multi-million-ounce gold platform through project development and potential new discoveries.

