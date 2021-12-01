FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Issued By Cormark

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) – Research analysts at Cormark decreased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Thursday, November 25th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $4.40 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.59. Cormark currently has a “Buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Laurentian Bank of Canada’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.75 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$52.00 to C$49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$48.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, CSFB boosted their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Laurentian Bank of Canada has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$45.80.

TSE LB opened at C$36.70 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a one year low of C$30.55 and a one year high of C$45.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$41.11 and its 200-day moving average is C$42.29.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported C$1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.11 by C$0.14. The business had revenue of C$254.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$249.30 million.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Company Profile

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to individuals, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; equipment and inventory, and real estate financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

