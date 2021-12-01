FY2021 EPS Estimates for Bank of Montreal Lifted by Cormark (TSE:BMO)

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) – Stock analysts at Cormark upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 25th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now forecasts that the bank will earn $12.83 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $12.70. Cormark has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Bank of Montreal’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.20 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $12.64 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $13.05 EPS.

BMO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$138.00 to C$147.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Fundamental Research increased their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$128.42 to C$134.29 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. CIBC increased their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$148.00 to C$157.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Barclays upgraded Bank of Montreal from an “underperform” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a C$83.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$139.00 to C$149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$139.95.

TSE:BMO opened at C$133.04 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$132.98 and its 200 day moving average price is C$128.23. Bank of Montreal has a 52 week low of C$93.33 and a 52 week high of C$141.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$86.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.41.

In other Bank of Montreal news, Senior Officer Patrick Cronin sold 23,292 shares of Bank of Montreal stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$128.93, for a total transaction of C$3,002,944.39. Also, Senior Officer Cameron Mcaskile Fowler sold 62,725 shares of Bank of Montreal stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$127.95, for a total value of C$8,025,663.75. Insiders sold 122,591 shares of company stock valued at $15,620,474 over the last three months.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

