FY2021 EPS Estimates for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:CHD)

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) – Stock analysts at William Blair decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Church & Dwight in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 29th. William Blair analyst J. Andersen now expects that the company will earn $2.96 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.00. William Blair also issued estimates for Church & Dwight’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

CHD has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.00.

Shares of CHD opened at $89.38 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $86.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Church & Dwight has a 1-year low of $77.62 and a 1-year high of $94.75.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fundsmith LLP grew its position in Church & Dwight by 19.5% during the third quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 11,022,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,127,000 after buying an additional 1,798,374 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Church & Dwight by 74.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,705,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,784,000 after buying an additional 1,585,520 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Church & Dwight by 53.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,491,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,837,000 after buying an additional 1,573,883 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in Church & Dwight during the second quarter valued at approximately $78,438,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Church & Dwight by 44.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,603,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,686,000 after buying an additional 489,866 shares during the period. 80.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.2525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 30.98%.

Church & Dwight announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, October 29th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

