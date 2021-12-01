FY2021 EPS Estimates for National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Raised by Analyst

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report issued on Monday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $2.22 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.16. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for National Storage Affiliates Trust’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.61 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.76 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.69 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.82 EPS.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.11). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 6.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, National Storage Affiliates Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.09.

Shares of NYSE:NSA opened at $61.38 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 12-month low of $33.01 and a 12-month high of $64.98. The company has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.75, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.45.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 22.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,153,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $641,586,000 after buying an additional 2,246,466 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 113.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,331,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,101,000 after buying an additional 1,241,456 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 147.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 991,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,576,000 after buying an additional 590,610 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 97.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,134,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,912,000 after buying an additional 559,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Assets Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the second quarter valued at about $26,574,000. Institutional investors own 70.83% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This is an increase from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 186.37%.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

