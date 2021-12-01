FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Sandstorm Gold Ltd. Issued By Cormark (NYSE:SAND)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) – Analysts at Cormark decreased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Sandstorm Gold in a report issued on Thursday, November 25th. Cormark analyst N. Dion now expects that the company will earn $0.20 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.23.
Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $27.60 million for the quarter. Sandstorm Gold had a return on equity of 4.90% and a net margin of 26.78%.
NYSE SAND opened at $6.19 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.27 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.36 and its 200-day moving average is $7.16. Sandstorm Gold has a one year low of $5.45 and a one year high of $9.31.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. 40.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Sandstorm Gold
Sandstorm Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition of gold and other metals purchase agreements and royalties. It operates through the following segments: Aurizona, Bachelor Lake, Black Fox, Bracemac-McLeod, Chapada, Diavik, Hounde, Karma, Ming, Santa Elena, and Yamana Silver Stream. The company was founded by Nolan Watson and David I.
