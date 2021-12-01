FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Sandstorm Gold Ltd. Issued By Cormark (NYSE:SAND)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) – Analysts at Cormark decreased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Sandstorm Gold in a report issued on Thursday, November 25th. Cormark analyst N. Dion now expects that the company will earn $0.20 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.23.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $27.60 million for the quarter. Sandstorm Gold had a return on equity of 4.90% and a net margin of 26.78%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on SAND. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Sandstorm Gold from C$15.00 to C$14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James set a $9.00 price target on Sandstorm Gold and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Sandstorm Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $7.00 price target on Sandstorm Gold and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sandstorm Gold has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.58.

NYSE SAND opened at $6.19 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.27 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.36 and its 200-day moving average is $7.16. Sandstorm Gold has a one year low of $5.45 and a one year high of $9.31.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. 40.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition of gold and other metals purchase agreements and royalties. It operates through the following segments: Aurizona, Bachelor Lake, Black Fox, Bracemac-McLeod, Chapada, Diavik, Hounde, Karma, Ming, Santa Elena, and Yamana Silver Stream. The company was founded by Nolan Watson and David I.

