FY2022 Earnings Estimate for The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of The Berkeley Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Johnson now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.06 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.08.

BKGFY has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Berkeley Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS BKGFY opened at $11.72 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.81. The Berkeley Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.10 and a fifty-two week high of $16.28.

The Berkeley Group Company Profile

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brand names.

