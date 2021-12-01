G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.65-3.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.77 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.68 billion.G-III Apparel Group also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.650-$3.750 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered G-III Apparel Group from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.67.

GIII traded up $0.87 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.51. The stock had a trading volume of 48,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,639. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 2.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 3.01. G-III Apparel Group has a one year low of $20.22 and a one year high of $35.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.98 and a 200-day moving average of $30.74.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The textile maker reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 5.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that G-III Apparel Group will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 4,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total transaction of $149,816.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 9.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in G-III Apparel Group stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,943 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,980 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in G-III Apparel Group were worth $573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear; as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.

