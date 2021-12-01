Gala (GALA) Price Hits $0.64

Gala (CURRENCY:GALA) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 30th. One Gala coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.64 or 0.00001118 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Gala has a total market cap of $4.46 billion and approximately $1.11 billion worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Gala has traded up 59.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001214 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001750 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.76 or 0.00045087 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $137.12 or 0.00239985 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00007983 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.81 or 0.00088929 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Gala Coin Profile

Gala is a coin. Its genesis date was September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 35,240,112,493 coins and its circulating supply is 6,977,205,436 coins. Gala’s official website is gala.games . Gala’s official Twitter account is @GoGalaGames and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “From one of the founders of Zynga and some of the creative minds behind FarmVille and Words With Friends comes Town Star, a game for the Gala blockchain. Blockchain is the next evolution of gaming and has the $148B industry buzzing with excitement. It’s gaming re-imagined to benefit creators and players, alike. The official ERC-20 Gala (GALA) powers the Gala Games Ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Gala

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gala should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gala using one of the exchanges listed above.

