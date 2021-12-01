GAMEE (GMEE) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.30 Million

GAMEE (CURRENCY:GMEE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 30th. Over the last seven days, GAMEE has traded 24.1% higher against the dollar. One GAMEE coin can now be bought for $0.45 or 0.00000791 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. GAMEE has a market cap of $55.79 million and approximately $3.30 million worth of GAMEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001753 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.91 or 0.00066444 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.23 or 0.00072259 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.55 or 0.00095620 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,664.93 or 0.08176354 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,950.77 or 0.99819242 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.55 or 0.00021994 BTC.

About GAMEE

GAMEE’s total supply is 3,180,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 123,651,015 coins. GAMEE’s official Twitter account is @GameeApp

Buying and Selling GAMEE

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAMEE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GAMEE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GAMEE using one of the exchanges listed above.

