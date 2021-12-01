GameStop (GME) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

GameStop (NYSE:GME) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, December 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.09). GameStop had a negative return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.40) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect GameStop to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

GameStop stock opened at $196.21 on Wednesday. GameStop has a 52 week low of $12.14 and a 52 week high of $483.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -204.39 and a beta of -2.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $193.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.31.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of GameStop in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $68.20.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in GameStop stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) by 109.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,408 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,777 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in GameStop were worth $598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 26.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GameStop Company Profile

GameStop Corp. engages in the retail of multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and wireless services. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The United States segment includes the retail operations and electronic commerce websites www.gamestop.com and www.thinkgeek.com, Game Informer magazine, and Kongregate.

