GateToken (GT) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $9.77 Million

GateToken (CURRENCY:GT) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 30th. Over the last week, GateToken has traded 11.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. GateToken has a total market capitalization of $540.11 million and $9.77 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GateToken coin can currently be purchased for approximately $6.94 or 0.00012162 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

GateToken Coin Profile

GateToken (GT) is a coin. It was first traded on May 9th, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 77,806,972 coins. The official website for GateToken is gatechain.io . GateToken’s official message board is medium.com/@gatechain . GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GateChain is a public blockchain dedicated to blockchain assets safety and decentralized exchange. The newly invented onchain-safety- account and customizable-time –delay-recovery feature is designed to guarantee the blockchain asset safety even after the leakage or destruction of the private keys. “

GateToken Coin Trading

