Gavekal Asia Pacific Govrnment ETF (NYSEARCA:AGOV) Trading 0.4% Higher

Gavekal Asia Pacific Govrnment ETF (NYSEARCA:AGOV) traded up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $98.42 and last traded at $98.35. 4,020 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 60,231 shares. The stock had previously closed at $97.96.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.94.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Gavekal Asia Pacific Govrnment ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Gavekal Asia Pacific Govrnment ETF (NYSEARCA:AGOV) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 1.05% of Gavekal Asia Pacific Govrnment ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

