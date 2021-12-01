GB Group plc (LON:GBG) Insider Nick Brown Acquires 12,388 Shares

GB Group plc (LON:GBG) insider Nick Brown bought 12,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 789 ($10.31) per share, for a total transaction of £97,741.32 ($127,699.66).

The stock has a market cap of £1.52 billion and a PE ratio of 57.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 864.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 872.78. GB Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 716 ($9.35) and a 12-month high of GBX 999 ($13.05).

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,020 ($13.33) price target on shares of GB Group in a report on Friday, November 26th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,075 ($14.04) price target on shares of GB Group in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of GB Group from GBX 1,000 ($13.07) to GBX 950 ($12.41) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised shares of GB Group to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 865 ($11.30) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, GB Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,019 ($13.31).

GB Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides identity data intelligence services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through Fraud, Identity, and Location segments. Its solutions help organizations to validate and verify the identities and locations of their customers.

