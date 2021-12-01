GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft provides systems suppliers for the food, beverage and pharmaceutical sectors. It specializes in machinery and plants as well as advanced process technology, components and comprehensive services. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft, formerly known as GEA GROUP AG SP, is based in Germany. “

Several other research firms have also recently commented on GEAGF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. DZ Bank raised GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a €38.00 ($43.18) target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

OTCMKTS GEAGF opened at $50.75 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.90. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $34.76 and a 52 week high of $50.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

GEA Group AG engages in the manufacturing, development, and production of process technology and components for the food processing industry and a wide range of other process industries. It operates through the following business segments: Separation & Flow Technologies; Liquid & Powder Technologies; Food & Healthcare Technologies, Farm Technologies and Refrigeration Technologies.

