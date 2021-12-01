Geeq Price Reaches $1.45 on Exchanges (GEEQ)

Geeq (CURRENCY:GEEQ) traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 30th. Geeq has a market capitalization of $15.93 million and approximately $1.05 million worth of Geeq was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Geeq has traded down 15.7% against the US dollar. One Geeq coin can now be purchased for $1.45 or 0.00002538 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Geeq

Geeq (CRYPTO:GEEQ) is a coin. Geeq’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,997,222 coins. Geeq’s official Twitter account is @GeeqOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Geeq’s official message board is geeq.io/category/news . Geeq’s official website is geeq.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Geeq is based on a new blockchain consensus protocol called Proof of Honesty(PoH). PoH empowers users who hold tokens on the platform to determine for themselves whether the network of validating nodes is behaving honestly. This allows Geeq to provide 99% Byzantine Fault Tolerance (BFT) while delivering rapid transaction finality at extremely low transactions cost. An additional protocol based on economic mechanism design gives Geeq Strategically Provable Security (SPS). “

Buying and Selling Geeq

