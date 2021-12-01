Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) Director Buys $23,100.00 in Stock

Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) Director Scott L. Anchin bought 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.20 per share, for a total transaction of $23,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Scott L. Anchin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Genasys alerts:

On Tuesday, September 14th, Scott L. Anchin purchased 5,000 shares of Genasys stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.35 per share, with a total value of $26,750.00.

Shares of NASDAQ GNSS traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.18. 93,861 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,734. Genasys Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.88 and a 12 month high of $8.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.49 million, a PE ratio of 209.10 and a beta of 0.46.

Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02. Genasys had a return on equity of 1.19% and a net margin of 1.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Genasys Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Genasys in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Genasys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.38.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Genasys by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 186,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Genasys by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 107,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,813 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Genasys by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,722 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Genasys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Genasys by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 38,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.28% of the company’s stock.

Genasys Company Profile

Genasys, Inc provides critical communications systems and solutions and multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during, and after public safety threats and critical business events. Its communications platform includes Genasys Emergency Management (GEM) applications, National Emergency Warning Systems (NEWS), and LRAD long-range voice broadcast systems.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Genasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.