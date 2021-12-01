Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) Short Interest Update

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 291,100 shares, a decrease of 54.6% from the October 31st total of 641,000 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 640,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

In other Genco Shipping & Trading news, CAO Joseph Adamo sold 2,739 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total transaction of $58,450.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,189.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,363,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 108.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 203,244 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,837,000 after purchasing an additional 105,748 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 712,015 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,177,000 after purchasing an additional 229,101 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 724.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 364,999 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,891,000 after purchasing an additional 320,749 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 181.8% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 81.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on GNK. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.57.

GNK traded down $1.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.40. 1,191,682 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 848,354. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 1 year low of $6.90 and a 1 year high of $22.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $603.72 million, a PE ratio of 27.04 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.48.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shipping company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Genco Shipping & Trading had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 13.65%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Genco Shipping & Trading will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.26%.

Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is an international ship owning company, which engages in the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes. It operates through the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership and operation of drybulk carrier vessels segment.

