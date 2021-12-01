Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Sold by Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 738 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 28 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Generac by 110.6% in the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in Generac during the second quarter valued at $1,522,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Generac by 8.2% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Generac by 10.5% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,022 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,745,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Generac by 15.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 167,599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,577,000 after buying an additional 22,529 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO York A. Ragen sold 10,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.63, for a total value of $4,426,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.95, for a total transaction of $2,484,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,923,700. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Generac stock opened at $421.24 on Wednesday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $202.56 and a 12-month high of $524.31. The stock has a market cap of $26.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.12, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $442.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $414.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by ($0.04). Generac had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 37.32%. The company had revenue of $942.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $961.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share. Generac’s revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 9.68 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on GNRC. UBS Group downgraded shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Generac from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Generac from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Generac from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Generac from $520.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $476.60.

Generac Profile

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

