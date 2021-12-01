Genfit SA (OTCMKTS:GNFTF) Short Interest Down 59.8% in November

Genfit SA (OTCMKTS:GNFTF) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a drop of 59.8% from the October 31st total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 39.0 days.
OTCMKTS:GNFTF remained flat at $$3.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.76. Genfit has a 12 month low of $3.40 and a 12 month high of $3.72.
About Genfit
