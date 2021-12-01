Genfit SA (OTCMKTS:GNFTF) Short Interest Down 59.8% in November

Genfit SA (OTCMKTS:GNFTF) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a drop of 59.8% from the October 31st total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 39.0 days.

OTCMKTS:GNFTF remained flat at $$3.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.76. Genfit has a 12 month low of $3.40 and a 12 month high of $3.72.

Get Genfit alerts:

About Genfit

Genfit SA is a biopharmaceutical company involved in drug discovery and development for the early diagnosis, prevention and treatment of cardiometabolic diseases. The company focuses on the discovery and development of drug candidates in areas of high unmet medical needs corresponding to a lack of suitable treatments.

Further Reading: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Genfit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genfit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.