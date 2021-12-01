Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) Upgraded to “Buy” at Citigroup

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Citigroup to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $13.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $22.00. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 36.70% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Genius Sports from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Genius Sports in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Genius Sports from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Genius Sports from $33.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genius Sports from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Genius Sports has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.11.

Genius Sports stock opened at $9.51 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.13. Genius Sports has a 52 week low of $9.06 and a 52 week high of $25.18.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $69.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.82 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Genius Sports will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Genius Sports by 875.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 141,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,633,000 after purchasing an additional 126,635 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Genius Sports by 12.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 69,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 7,579 shares in the last quarter. Moore Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Genius Sports in the third quarter worth approximately $6,998,000. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Genius Sports by 2.4% in the third quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 16,700,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,626,000 after purchasing an additional 394,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genius Sports in the third quarter worth approximately $3,749,000. Institutional investors own 42.46% of the company’s stock.

About Genius Sports

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions, comprising of technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

