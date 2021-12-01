Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $410.46 Million

Brokerages expect Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) to post $410.46 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Gentex’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $403.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $425.10 million. Gentex reported sales of $529.86 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gentex will report full year sales of $1.72 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.74 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.01 billion to $2.08 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Gentex.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.04). Gentex had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 21.73%. The firm had revenue of $399.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. Gentex’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Gentex from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.25.

Shares of NASDAQ GNTX traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,652,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,452,654. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.81. The stock has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.96. Gentex has a 52-week low of $30.40 and a 52-week high of $37.90.

In other Gentex news, Director Gary F. Goode sold 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total transaction of $221,216.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James H. Wallace sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.23, for a total transaction of $253,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,224 shares of company stock valued at $1,069,470. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Gentex during the second quarter worth $72,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gentex in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gentex in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Gentex in the first quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gentex in the third quarter valued at $75,000. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

