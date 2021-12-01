Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.68 Billion

Analysts expect Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) to announce $4.68 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Genuine Parts’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.75 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.62 billion. Genuine Parts reported sales of $4.25 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genuine Parts will report full year sales of $18.75 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $18.69 billion to $18.81 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $19.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.29 billion to $19.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Genuine Parts.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 4.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 EPS.

Separately, Stephens boosted their price objective on Genuine Parts from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.86.

Shares of GPC stock remained flat at $$127.74 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 24,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,970. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.06. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $93.62 and a 52-week high of $139.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $130.34 and a 200 day moving average of $127.64.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.815 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 57.90%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Genuine Parts by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,594,227 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,098,672,000 after purchasing an additional 122,489 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Genuine Parts by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,191,810 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,794,838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561,204 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,462,929 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $564,426,000 after acquiring an additional 164,673 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,991,415 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $362,179,000 after acquiring an additional 404,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,814,813 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $220,010,000 after acquiring an additional 173,047 shares in the last quarter. 76.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

