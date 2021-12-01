GenWealth Group Inc. Buys Shares of 13,786 iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF)

GenWealth Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,000. GenWealth Group Inc. owned about 0.11% of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. One Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,775,000 after buying an additional 20,507 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 34,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 4,398 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $190,000. Capital CS Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital CS Group LLC now owns 15,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 144,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,245,000 after purchasing an additional 28,761 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:USXF opened at $38.14 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.99. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a one year low of $30.00 and a one year high of $39.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a $0.096 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. This is an increase from iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th.

