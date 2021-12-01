GenWealth Group Inc. Cuts Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

GenWealth Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. GenWealth Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.4% during the second quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,808,000 after acquiring an additional 4,932 shares during the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,954,000. Corsicana & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 13,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,048,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $110.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $113.63. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $84.89 and a 12 month high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

