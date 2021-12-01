GenWealth Group Inc. Increases Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

GenWealth Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 127,373 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,174 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for about 1.5% of GenWealth Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. GenWealth Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $4,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPYV opened at $39.45 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $33.32 and a 1 year high of $41.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.35.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Read More: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.