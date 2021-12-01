GenWealth Group Inc. Sells 141 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

GenWealth Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of GenWealth Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. GenWealth Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $3,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 19.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,566,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,938 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,631,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,488,000 after purchasing an additional 37,849 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,618,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,884,000 after purchasing an additional 42,656 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,070,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,086,000 after acquiring an additional 53,322 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,035,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,829,000 after acquiring an additional 105,637 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $147.09 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $151.17 and a 200 day moving average of $149.77. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $124.03 and a fifty-two week high of $155.49.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

