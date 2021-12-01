GenWealth Group Inc. Takes Position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV)

GenWealth Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 21,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,347,000. iShares Morningstar Value ETF comprises 0.4% of GenWealth Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ILCV. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Windsor Group LTD bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $392,000.

ILCV opened at $65.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.65. iShares Morningstar Value ETF has a 52 week low of $54.60 and a 52 week high of $68.55.

