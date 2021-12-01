Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires New Stake in SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES)

Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 102,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of SenesTech during the first quarter worth $47,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SenesTech during the first quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SenesTech during the first quarter worth $179,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SNES opened at $1.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $15.14 million, a P/E ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.58. SenesTech, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.23 and a 1 year high of $3.14.

SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.18). SenesTech had a negative return on equity of 69.31% and a negative net margin of 1,490.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.56) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that SenesTech, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

SenesTech Company Profile

SenesTech, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of a proprietary technology for the management of animal pest populations, primarily rat populations through fertility control. It offers its ContraPest product to residential, and commercial sector such as animal, structural, and food markets.

