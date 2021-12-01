Geode Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in Provident Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PAQC)

Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Provident Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PAQC) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 17,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Provident Acquisition by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 440,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,268,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA lifted its stake in Provident Acquisition by 2,849.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA now owns 103,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Provident Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $968,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Provident Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $503,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Provident Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $236,000. Institutional investors own 35.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAQC stock opened at $9.78 on Wednesday. Provident Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.52 and a 52 week high of $10.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.75.

Provident Acquisition (NASDAQ:PAQC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter.

Provident Acquisition Profile

Provident Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

